US pat for stent price cut

AHA report believes NPPA's decision would also benefit domestic stent makers

The (AHA) has endorsed the decision of the National Pricing Authority to slash prices of stents in India by 85 per cent. AHA views this as a corrective measure. In a research paper — India and the Coronary Market-Getting the Price Right — the AHA has stated prices in India are higher than in the US.



While prices of drug-eluting stents vary between $600 and $2,971 in India, it is sold at around $1,200 in the US, it noted.



The report believes NPPA’s decision would also benefit domestic makers. “Foreign firms constitute majority of the market. The new price regulation might allow domestic stents to claim a larger pie and cultivate production.”



Landing price, local taxes and mark-ups at various stages of a supply chain form the price of a in India. NPPA’s notification to cap prices had limited mark-ups at eight per cent. In February, it had capped the price of all drug-eluting stents at ~29, 600. Soon after this, multinational makers had written to NPPA, requesting permission to withdraw their high-end products from the market.



This included Abbott's fully-dissolvable stents Absorb and Xience Alpine and Medtronic's Resolute Onyx. However, the pharma body quashed their applications, citing the makers should prove their superiority over others.



In the past three months, the government had invoked Section 3(i) of the Drug Price Control Order, 2013, as it found multinational tried to create an artificial shortage in the market. It is also investigating cases of overcharging.



Veena Mani