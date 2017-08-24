US sales give Cadila Healthcare an edge over peers

The Cadila Healthcare stock gained seven per cent in trade on Thursday on a slew of product approvals in recent weeks as well as on upgrades by brokerages. Over the past two weeks, Cadila has received seven product approvals with the latest being for anti-hypertensive generic tablets. After its Moraiya plant got the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) go ahead this June, the number of approvals have gone up substantially. The plant had been under the US FDA’s scanner for quite some time, limiting the company’s options as far as the US market was concerned. ...