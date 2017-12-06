US tax cut a trigger for Indian IT firms

The approval by the US Senate for tax cut Bill is expected to spur investments in the US and rub off positively on Indian IT companies. The sector, which is struggling with sluggish demand from clients in the US, could benefit once the Bill, which envisages a reduction of corporate tax to 20 per cent from 35 per cent, becomes a law.

This is expected to happen in the March quarter of 2018. Despite weak broader markets, most IT firms, barring Wipro, ended in the green on Wednesday. Analysts at Credit Suisse say business investments are likely to be immediately boosted by tax cuts ...