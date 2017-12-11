Used car portals innovate to fill trust gap

The used car market in India is almost entirely offline, despite the presence of online marketplaces of late. In a traditionally low-trust market, online firms are therefore banking on winning customer trust with innovative products and services. Sandeep Agarwal, founder of Droom, says India is a $180-billion automobile market, including vehicles and services.

Of this, only $1 billion is online. Droom enjoys 65 per cent share of this segment. He estimates online penetration would grow from 0.6 per cent now to 7 per cent by 2021, resulting in business of Rs 20 billion. The ...