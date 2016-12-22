Used cars sales grow 15% in 2016; dealers expect uptick in demand from Feb

The used passenger car market has grown by around 16% in 2016 so far, selling around 3.5 million units. This is despite a steep drop of about 40% in November owing to demonetisation. Used car dealers, however, expect a revival in demand soon, around the next quarter.

Shubh Bansal, Co-founder and Chief of Marketing and Growth of Truebil, said that on the whole since January till November the industry has grown in the range of 15-18%. "Roughly, around 3.5 million were sold this year so far as against 3 million cars last year. The organised sector, however, is clocking a much faster growth rate, at around 35% year-on-year," he explained.

The organised sector comprises around 17-20% of the overall used car market in the country, around 35% transactions are customer-to-customer, and the remaining is the unorgnised industry.

The unorgnised sector growth, which deals in cash transactions, fell by around 40% after demonetisation.

Vinay Sanghi, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of too agreed that the overall industry growth this year has been in the range of 15-17%, which is in line with expectations. He also added that a revival is likely soon after demand tapered down by weak sentiments in the wake of demonetisation.

Bansal too added that dealers expect a spurt in demand for during February-March as the demonetisation effect wanes off.

Truebil, a virtual marketplace for pre-owned cars, said in its Online Classifieds Report 2016 that Maruti, Hyundai, and Honda were among the most researched used car brands on the platform in 2016 constituting 41.06%, 18.42% and 9.32% respectively of the total searches.

Tata (6.64%), Chevrolet (6.03%), Toyota (4.62%), Mahindra (4.58%), Ford (3.21%) and others including Fiat, Nissan, Renault, Skoda, etc (6.10%), were among the other popular brands.

Hatchbacks constituted 54.84% of the total cars researched. Around 44.36% of the total cars searched on the platform are between the price range of Rs 2 and 4 lakh whereas 20.77% of the cars searched are priced up to Rs 2 lakh followed by 19.58% cars in the range of Rs 4-6 lakh.