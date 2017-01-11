USFDA accepts Biocon cancer drug biosimilar application

India's largest biopharma firm Ltd and its US partner said the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has accepted the biologics licence application for its drug to treat breast cancers. An FDA would help the drug enter the lucrative US market.

The drug, a proposed to branded trastuzumab, will be used to treat breast cancer. The companies expect a decision from FDA by September 3.

"This is and Biocon's first US regulatory submission through the 351(k) pathway and reinforces the strength of our collaboration to increase access to a broad portfolio of high-quality, affordable biosimilars worldwide," said President Rajiv Malik in a statement on Wednesday evening. "We are committed to bringing this product to market and look forward to working with FDA over the next months."

and had submitted the application to the FDA in November. In October, the European Medicines Agency had accepted an application from to market the insulin glargine it co-developed with NV, to treat type-2 diabetes and control high blood sugar for patients with type-1 diabetes.

"This development positions and among the first companies to be able to address the critical need of US patients for a high-quality to treat certain HER2-positive breast cancers, in the near future," said Dr Arun Chandavarkar, CEO and Joint Managing Director, Biocon.

In July, tied up with Mexico's Laboratorios PiSA to jointly develop and sell a generic recombinant human insulin in the United States, a $2 billion market, one of the largest for insulin worldwide.

expects the insulin product by 2020 in the US, which accounts for nearly 40 per cent share of the global $5 billion insulin market.

Bengaluru-based Biocon, founded by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, began selling its insulin Glargine in disposable pens in July in Japan, the largest market for insulin outside of the US and Europe.

The ready-to-use prefilled disposable pen with insulin Glargine is manufactured at its unit by in Bengaluru and is being sold by its partner Fujifilm Pharma Co Ltd in Japan.

The stock closed 0.47 per cent of Rs 4.70 at Rs 1001.85 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the stock had risen to a 52-week high in intra-day trading to touch Rs 1,026, before closing at Rs 997.15