USFDA accepts Sun Pharma's new eye drug application

The US health regulator has accepted a (NDA) for an solution filed by Sun Pharma's wholly-owned subsidiary, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.



"The (USFDA) has accepted a (NDA), filed by its wholly owned subsidiary, for (cyclosporine A, solution)," Industries said in a BSE filing.



" is now under review for approval by the US FDA, marking an important developmental milestone for Sun Pharma's dry eye candidate," it added.MD Dilip Shanghvi said: "OTX-101, a novel formulation of cyclosporine, will allow us to participate in the rapidly growing under-served and dynamic dry eye market. When approved, it will be a milestone for millions of dry eye patients across the globe that are yet to find relief for their condition."is being developed for global markets.said that post the USFDA approval, will be commercialised in the US by Sun Ophthalmics, the branded ophthalmics division of Sun Pharma's wholly owned subsidiary, which markets BromSite to eyecare practitioners across the US.Shares of were up 5.75 per cent at Rs 571.55 on the BSE.