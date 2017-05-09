USFDA makes 8 observations after inspecting Lupin's Aurangabad facility

Inspection was completed on April 26

Drug firm on Tuesday said the US health regulator has made eight observations after inspecting its facility in Maharashtra.



The facility was recently inspected by the United States and Drug Administration (USFDA). The was completed on April 26, 2017, said in a filing to BSE,



"Subsequent to the inspection, the issued Form 483 citing 8 observations", it added.



The company is in the midst of putting together a response to address the observations, said.



As per the USFDA, "a FDA Form 483 is issued to firm management at the conclusion of an when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgement may constitute violations of the Drug and Cosmetic Act and related Acts".



It notifies the company's management of objectionable conditions at the facility.



The stock closed at Rs 1,250.70, down 2.25 per cent, on BSE.

Press Trust of India