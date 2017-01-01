Using software to storing on the cloud

Pi Datacenters wants to be the first destination of choice for enterprises in data & cloud services

Pi Datacenters wants to be the first destination of choice for enterprises in data & cloud services

When working for Intel Corporation for over 15 years, Kalyan Muppaneni, founder and chief executive of Pi Datacenters, was always close to the hardware, digitisation and server market. That was how he developed a passion for back-end infrastructure, an area not many techies would think of for entrepreneurial pursuit, given the complexities involved. The cloud server market has gone to a new level in the past five years. Many enterprises in the US and elsewhere have not only moved to cloud as a first choice but started using commercial data centre services, owing to the complexity ...

B Dasarath Reddy