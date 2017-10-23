JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

By 2018, Jio will shift from hunter to farmer mode and stop discount: Fitch
Business Standard

Utterly butterly delighted, tweets Indian Railways on Amul's business offer

Amul wants Indian Railways to use its refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul Butter across India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amul butter takes taste of India to the world
Packets of Amul butter at a store. Photo: Bloomberg

Dairy giant Amul on Monday reached out to the Indian Railways on its official Twitter handle with a business proposition to use its refrigerated parcel vans to transport Amul Butter across India.

The Railways promptly responded on the micro-blogging site, using a popular tag line of the company for the brand.



The Indian Railways extensively uses Twitter to address passenger woes. But this could perhaps be the first time the national transporter has received a business proposition on the micro-blogging site.

The dairy major had tweeted to the Railways:

The Indian Railways had introduced the refrigerated van service a few years ago with an aim to facilitate the transportation of perishable commodities such as fruits, vegetables, frozen meats/poultry and chocolates, but most of the vans were lying defunct, according to a ministry official.

However, this service exists only on specific routes.

"We would certainly like to capture this traffic. Let us see what can be done," the official added.

The senior divisional manager of the Ahmedabad Division will meet officials from Amul tomorrow to discuss this, said the official.

He said that the South Western Railway has some refrigerated vans, they can be repaired and used by the Railways to assist Amul.

First Published: Mon, October 23 2017. 23:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements