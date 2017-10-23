Utterly butterly delighted, tweets Indian Railways on Amul's business offer

Dairy giant on Monday reached out to the on its official Twitter handle with a business proposition to use its refrigerated parcel vans to transport Butter across



The Railways promptly responded on the micro-blogging site, using a popular tag line of the company for the Amul brand.



IR will be utterly butterly delighted to get the taste of to every Indian. https://t.co/dwUGzcBhBi — Ministry of (@RailMinIndia) October 23, 2017

@RailMinIndia, is interested in using refrigerated parcel vans to transport Butter across Request to please advise. — coop (@Amul_Coop) October 23, 2017

The extensively uses Twitter to address passenger woes. But this could perhaps be the first time the national transporter has received a business proposition on the micro-blogging site.The dairy major had tweeted to the Railways:The had introduced the refrigerated van service a few years ago with an aim to facilitate the transportation of perishable commodities such as fruits, vegetables, frozen meats/poultry and chocolates, but most of the vans were lying defunct, according to a ministry official.However, this service exists only on specific routes."We would certainly like to capture this traffic. Let us see what can be done," the official added.The senior divisional manager of the Ahmedabad Division will meet officials from tomorrow to discuss this, said the official.He said that the South Western Railway has some refrigerated vans, they can be repaired and used by the to assist