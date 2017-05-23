Company
VA Tech Wabag wins $105.5 mn order from Dangote Oil Refining

This is the second order for Wabag from Dangote after the raw water treatment plant order

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

VA Tech Wabag Limited has won an order worth $105.5 million from Dangote Oil Refining Company in Nigeria. Dangote is the largest single train petroleum refinery in the world.

This is the second order for Wabag from Dangote after the raw water treatment plant order for Dangote Fertilizers, which is in an advanced state of execution.

The current order work includes design, engineering, procurement, supervision of installation and commissioning and testing of an effluent treatment plant with reverse osmosis, demineralisation and condensate polishing and raw water treatment package.

