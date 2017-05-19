Vedanta appoints Priya Agarwal, Aman Mehta on company's Board

Company
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta today announced the appointment of Priya Agarwal and Aman Mehta on company's Board.

Priya Agarwal, daughter of Vedanta's chairman emeritus Anil Agarwal, has done B.Sc. Psychology with Business Management from the University of Warwick in the UK. She has experience in public relations with Ogilvy & Mather and in Human Resources with Korn Ferry International, Vedanta Resources and HDFC Bank and in Strategic Planning with Rediffusion Y&R.

Aman Mehta is an economics graduate from Delhi University and has over 39 years' experience in various positions with the HSBC Group from where he retired in January 2004 as CEO Asia Pacific. Mehta occupies himself primarily with corporate governance, with Board and advisory roles in a range of companies and institutions in India as well as overseas. Formerly, he has been a Supervisory Board member of ING Group NV and a Director of Raffles Holdings, Singapore. He is also a member of the governing board of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad and a member of the International Advisory Board of Prudential of America.

