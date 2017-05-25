Vedanta eyes higher aluminium output on strong LME, low alumina prices

Buoyed by resilient LME (London Metal Exchange) prices and the declining cost of alumina, Anil Agarwal-led mining giant Vedanta aims to ramp up its output to 1.6 million tonnes in the current financial year. The complete ramp-up of its second smelter at and the progressive ramp-up of the balance pot lines at its 1.25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) smelter would help Vedanta achieve the higher production target.

Vedanta exited FY17 with a record production of 1.2 million tonnes, excluding trial production. In FY16, the cost of production (CoP) had fallen 7 per cent to $1,463 per tonnes due to lower cost of alumina, increase in volumes, rupee appreciation and the implementation of various cost-saving initiatives.

In the current financial year, Vedanta's average CoP is projected to be in the range of $1,475-1,500 per tonne. Vedanta's strategic priorities include ramping up of capacity at its Jharsuguda-II and Balco-II to 2.3 mtpa of aluminium, besides strengthening bauxite sourcing and supply chain. The group also plans to expand capacity at its Lanjigarh alumina refinery to 4 mtpa and prune hot metal cost by optimising raw material sourcing and implementing various cost-reduction initiatives.

At present, The refinery currently has a de-bottlenecked capacity of 1.7-2.0 mtpa.

Vedanta's chief executive officer of business, Abhijit Pati, was not available for comments on the matter.

Vedanta's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from operations was higher at $344 million in FY17 as compared to $107 million in the previous financial year. Higher EBITDA was fuelled by a volumes ramp up, increased LME, input commodity deflation, improved product mix, rupee depreciation and various cost-saving initiatives. Average LME prices stood at $1,688 per tonne, higher by 6.2 per cent as against $1,590 a tonne in FY16. During the previous financial year, traded at a two-year high of $1,900 per tonne.

In FY17, Vedanta's alumina CoP was down by 10.6 per cent at $282. Vedanta was able to cut its production cost by operating in both streams at its Lanjigarh refinery, besides other factors including lower bauxite prices driven by higher quality bauxite, operating efficiencies and rupee depreciation.

In 2017-18, Vedanta would continue its double stream operations to support the pots ramp up. Bauxite would be sourced from its captive mines of Balco, laterite mines, other domestic sources and imports.