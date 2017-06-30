Vedanta makes $3-bn bet to re-energise biggest oilfield

will spend $3 billion over the next three years as it seeks to expand oil reserves and nearly double output from its largest field. India’s biggest non-state producer, controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, plans to drill more wells at its Barmer block in the western Indian state of Rajasthan and other blocks in the eastern part of the country, according to Sudhir Mathur, acting chief executive officer of Vedanta’s Oil & Gas unit.

“There is a lot of oil in Barmer block and there is no doubt about that,” Mathur said in an interview at Cairn’s headquarter at Gurugram, near New Delhi. “All these projects are very viable for us even at $40 a barrel.”

Agarwal’s aims to produce half of the energy-hungry nation’s oil by 2020 and replace some aging fields. The spending plan contrasts with global investments that are set to drop a third year after falling 24 per cent to $450 billion in 2016, following years of low oil prices.

“The crash was brutal but in that down cycle, the management team spent a lot of effort to re-engineer costs on both the projects as well as operations,” said Mathur. Brent crude, the global benchmark, has averaged nearly $53 dollars a barrel, down almost by half from 2014.

will fund the through its internal cash flows and has no immediate plans to raise money. is cutting production costs by about $3 a barrel to $7.50, which it says is among the lowest in the world. It aims to raise oil and gas output from the Barmer block to about 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day over next three years from a daily average of 161,571 barrels in the year ended March, Mathur said. “We are firing on all cylinders to maximise production,” Mathur said. Bloomberg