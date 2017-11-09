Vedanta may top race for stressed assets

Metal and mining firm Vedanta seems to be in the pole position to grab stressed assets that are up for auction under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The Anil Agarwal-promoted company, which has built its iron ore mining to energy conglomerate through a series of acquisitions in the last decade and a half, could snap more assets in the metal space, thanks to the cash pile it inherited from Hindustan Zinc and erstwhile Cairn India. At the end of September, it was sitting on cash and liquid investments worth about Rs 38,000 crore, nearly half of which was accounted for by ...