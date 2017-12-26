Vedanta, Nalco could change the way aluminium is used

What has Sohar Aluminium of Oman got to do with India’s silvery white metal industry? A lot.

The country’s government-owned National Aluminium Company (Nalco) and its many times bigger private sector counterpart, Vedanta Aluminium, have found inspiration in Sohar Aluminium’s success in running a vibrant aluminium park to build their own parks next to their smelters in Odisha’s Angul and Jharsuguda, respectively. That inspiration beside, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given instructions to the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation ...