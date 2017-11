Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified mining group Resources Plc, posted a 47 per cent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by improved commodity prices and higher zinc and copper production.

Profit rose to Rs 2,091 crore ($323.52 million) in the three months through Sept 30, from Rs 1,424 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of Rs 2,326 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Total income grew about 24 per cent to Rs 22466 crore, the company said on Thursday.

($1 = 64.6325 Indian rupees)