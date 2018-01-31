JUST IN
Vedanta Q3 net profit slips 4% to Rs 20.53 billion, lags estimates

Analysts on average expected Vedanta to post a profit of Rs 24.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data

Reuters 

Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified miner Vedanta Resources Plc, reported an about 4 per cent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates.

Profit came in at Rs 20.53 billion ($322.5 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with Rs 21.33 billion a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average expected Vedanta to post a profit of Rs 24.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income for the quarter grew 16.5 per cent to Rs 249.34 billion .

The company incurred a one-time charge of Rs 1.58 billion in the quarter related to the arbitration of a historical vendor claim in the aluminium business and acquisition-related cost of AvanStrate Inc, it said.
