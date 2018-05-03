Vedanta Q4 profit climbs 81% to Rs 48 bn on favourable commodity prices

-
Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified mining group Vedanta Resources Plc, posted an 81 per cent surge in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher volumes and favourable commodity prices.
Net profit came in at Rs 48.02 billion ($721.02 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with Rs 26.47 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Net revenue from operations (net of excise duty) for the quarter grew nearly 23 per cent to Rs 276.30 billion driven by higher volumes from oil & gas, aluminium, copper India business and improved commodity prices, Vedanta said.
