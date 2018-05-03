Vedanta Q4 profit climbs 81% to Rs 48 bn on favourable commodity prices

Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified mining group Plc, posted an 81 per cent surge in quarterly on Thursday, helped by higher volumes and favourable commodity prices.

came in at Rs 48.02 billion ($721.02 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with Rs 26.47 billion a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

revenue from operations ( of excise duty) for the quarter grew nearly 23 per cent to Rs 276.30 billion driven by higher volumes from oil & gas, aluminium, India business and improved commodity prices, said.