Vedanta Resources appoints Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as new CEO

Anil Agarwal-led Resources plc has appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) effective 31 August 2018.

Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, who will also be part of a member of the Board of Directors will be succeeding Kuldip Kaura, the current interim CEO, said the company in a statement.

"We have gone through a very thorough search process and are delighted to invite Venkat to join in the position of Venkat is a widely respected business leader in the global resources space, who brings an impressive set of values and a wealth of experience in corporate and other roles in the UK, Africa, Australia, South America and India. He also has a strong track record managing a complex portfolio of operating assets and projects across Africa," the release quoted chairman as saying.

Since 2013, Venkat (53) has been of AngloGold Ashanti, the world's largest emerging market gold producer. Between 2005 and 2013, he was AngloGold Ashanti's Chief Financial Officer and prior to this, he was CFO of London-listed Ashanti Goldfields Limited.

" has an outstanding reputation as a global, diversified resource. My initial focus will be to ensure continued operational excellence, efficient cost management and capital discipline across the portfolio, while continuing to drive improvements to the overall sustainability performance of the business, thereby creating long-term value for all stakeholders," was quoted as saying.