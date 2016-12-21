Vedanta Resources slapped with $100 million settlement in UK court
It has to pay approximately $103 million to Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investments Holdings due to 2013 copper price agreement
Press Trust of India |
http://mybs.in/2TK1pOq
