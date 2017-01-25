Vedanta's $1 bn-bond issuance is a sound refinancing strategy: Moody's

Resources' announcement to issue bonds worth $1 billion with a 5.5-year tenor maturing in July 2022, is seen as a proactive step by the Moody's Investors Service for the company to execute a smooth refinancing strategy.

"With the proceeds used towards retiring existing debt, we do not expect any impact on leverage, although we expect savings in annual interest expense to the tune of $8.5 million," said Moody's in its release on Wednesday.

Historically, refinanced its closer to its scheduled maturity.

Today's issuance constitutes a proactive step in refinancing maturities and in lengthening the age profile of its debt, said the agency.



"Following the $1 billion issuance and the ensuing repayments, we estimate that has extended the average remaining life of holdco maturities to around 3.2 years from 2.7 years, and has reduced its holdco maturing in FY19 by 31%," said Moody's.

"Improved yields and favourable market conditions supported high investor demand with the issuance 2.3 times oversubscribed and the pricing tighter than the initial guidance," said Moody's.