Vedanta's power sales up 8% on commissioning of new units

Vedanta sold 9,453 million units of commercial power by the end of December

Jayajit Dash  |  Bhubaneswar 

Vedanta

The commissioning of additional units at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) and Balco power plant helped Vedanta post 8% rise in power sales in April-December period of FY17.
 
Vedanta sold 9,453 million units (MU) of commercial power by the end of December compared to 8,728 MU in the year-ago period. Power sales were from all Vedanta-owned units of TSPL, Balco, Jharsuguda, Malco and Hindustan Zinc. In the October-December quarter, total power sales of Vedanta was up 16%.

Power sales from TSPL increased with all three units being operational. In Q3 of FY17, the three units operated at an availability of 77%. The Power Purchase Agreement with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) compensates us based on the availability of the plant, Vedanta said in a release.

The 600 Mw unit at Jharsuguda dedicated to the Odisha grid, operated at a PLF (plant load factor) of 72% in Q3. The two 300 Mw units of Balco IPP operated at a lower PLF of 55% due to weaker power market.

PLF at the Malco power plant was lower due to lower off-take by the Telangana State Electricity Board (TSEB). However, as per the contract entered into with TSEB, we are entitled to compensation at 20% of the contracted rate for off-take below 85% of the contractual quantity.

