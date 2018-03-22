Vedanta to invest Rs 12.4 bn on Jharsuguda unit to raise aluminium capacity

JUST IN
BS REPORTER  |  Bhubaneswar 

Vedanta Ltd has proposed to ramp up capacity of its aluminium smelter unit at Jharsuguda (Odisha) from 1.6 million tonne per annum (mtpa) to 1.8 mtpa at a cost of Rs 12.4 billion. The company’s proposal came up for scrutiny of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Thursday. The SLSWCA referred Vedanta’s expansion case to the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), the highest body to approve investments in the state. The SLSWCA is empowered to clear investment proposals of up to Rs 10 billion. Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd got approval to expand product line at its existing unit at Khurda.

The expansion of the project would entail additional investment of Rs 630 million and create additional employment for 100 people. The SLSWCA accorded approval to a food processing company –M B Ltd to set up a fruit-based beverage manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 1.40 billion. The unit has been proposed in Khurda district and envisages creation of employment for 150 people. The proposal by wires and cables manufacturer A C Pvt Ltd to set up an aluminium conductor and cable manufacturing unit at the Angul aluminium park also got approved. The capacity of the unit entailing an outlay of Rs 520 million is envisaged at 30,000 tonne per annum. The SLSWCA considered projects worth Rs 14.95 billion promise to create employment for 1230 persons.
First Published: Thu, March 22 2018. 22:49 IST

