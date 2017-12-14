Vedanta to raise Rs 500 crore via NCDs

today announced it proposes to raise up to Rs 500 crore via issuance of non- convertible debentures (NCDs).



"We would like to inform you that the company proposes to offer rated, secured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non- convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 500 crore," said in a filing to BSE.



It is holding a meeting of its committee of directors next week on this issue."The above issuance is pursuant to the approval of the Shareholders passed vide Special Resolution at the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on July 14, 2017 and the Board of Directors' resolution passed at its meeting held on July 29, 2015," the filing said.is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil and gas, zinc- lead-silver, copper, iron ore, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, andVedanta is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc, a London-listed company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)