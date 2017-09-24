Vedanta to restart some power units after pollution board revokes order

has said it would resume operations of some units of its 2,400-Mw coal-fired power plant and 1,215-Mw captive power plant in Odisha after the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) lifted its closure order partially. Both the power generating facilities are located close to Vedanta's aluminium smelter plant at



The pollution watchdog in its closure direction on September 13, revoked the Consent to Operate for some power units. It asked the company to suspend operations of two 600-Mw units of the 2,400-Mw power plant and three units (3x135 Mw) of the captive power plant.



In a regulatory filing, said the SPCB has revoked closure of two units of 135 Mw each and one 600-Mw unit on September 20.