Global investors to infuse nearly $840 mn in power projects: Tata power CEO
Vedanta to restart some power units after pollution board revokes order

In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said the SPCB has revoked closure of two units of 135 Mw each and one 600-Mw unit on September 20

Jayajit Dash  |  Bhubaneswar 

Vedanta has said it would resume operations of some units of its 2,400-Mw coal-fired power plant and 1,215-Mw captive power plant in Odisha after the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) lifted its closure order partially. Both the power generating facilities are located close to Vedanta's aluminium smelter plant at Jharsuguda.
 
The pollution watchdog in its closure direction on September 13, revoked the Consent to Operate for some Vedanta power units. It asked the company to suspend operations of two 600-Mw units of the 2,400-Mw power plant and three units (3x135 Mw) of the captive power plant.

 
In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said the SPCB has revoked closure of two units of 135 Mw each and one 600-Mw unit on September 20.
