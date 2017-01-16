Vedanta to weather note ban impact

Vedanta's business divisions are expected to have had higher volumes in the December quarter

With demonetisation having no impact on the non-ferrous metals segment, London-based Vedanta’s standalone business divisions are expected to have had higher volumes in the December quarter from the corresponding period last year, said analysts. Vedanta’s standalone businesses are copper, iron ore, aluminium and power, together forming almost half of the consolidated revenue. “There is a significant export element in copper, aluminium and iron ore this time (December quarter) and, hence, we might see good volumes. Alongside, iron ore prices have moved up and ...

Aditi Divekar