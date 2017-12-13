Verizon starts layoffs in Indian units

Communications giant has begun rationalising its staff at its India units in Hyderabad and Chennai, with a body representing IT industry employees claiming that over 1,000 people have been laid off by the company.

confirmed the in its IT workforce, including in Data Services India, but the local arm did not disclose the number of people asked to leave their jobs. The firm has a unit in Bengaluru also.

“As consolidates its strategy, we can scale, compete, and continue to be successful. Verizon’s IT, including Data Services India, is transforming into an engineering-centric, technology organisation. The transformation entails rationalising roles, which has an impact on headcount,” said a spokesperson.

The at had been anticipated by industry watchers since the merger of Verizon, AOL, and Yahoo! earlier this year. Media reports at that time had suggested that up to 15 per cent of the employees of the merged entity would be affected globally by

The merged entity was looking to lay off people in duplicate or redundant roles. It is not clear as to which employee roles have been affected in India.

Verizon, however, said it was doing role rationalisation not to meet a specific number but to match the talent with the requirements of the business.

“The market reality is marked by fierce competition,” the firm said in a statement.

The Forum for IT Employees (FITE) condemned the “illegal terminations” and has said that it received over 1,000 calls from employees across the country.

Currently, the FITE has received complaints from the Hyderabad and Chennai offices of

As of November, at least 2,600 employees had been affected by Verizon’s globally, with most of them in the media arm “Oath”.

It is not clear if the fired employees belong to the former AOL and Yahoo! units.

Verizon's push to rationalise its staff comes at a time when there is a revival of captives by global in India. These captives are hiring people for newer roles such as digital, analytics, and cloud, as the parent firms are looking to build capacity in-house to meet regulatory requirements while keeping costs low.