Verna, Creta drive Hyundai domestic sales up 10% to 44,008 units in Nov

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 10 per cent increase in domestic sales at 44,008 units in November.
The company had sold 40,016 units in November 2016, HMIL said in a statement.
Rakesh Srivastava, HMIL director (sales and marketing) said growth during the last month has been achieved due to the strong performance of next-gen Verna Gen Verna along with Grand i10, Elite i20 and Creta.
"Due to the strong pull of festive demand on the strength of buoyant rural markets, we hope to build on this positive momentum with cumulative retail sales of 2,00,000 units for the period September to December 2017," Srivastava said.
The company has also strengthened exports with the dispatch of 2,022 units of Verna to the West Asia market, he added.
