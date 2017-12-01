Verna, Creta drive Hyundai domestic sales up 10% to 44,008 units in Oct

Motor Ltd (HMIL) on Friday reported a 10 per cent increase in domestic sales at 44,008 units in November.



The company had sold 40,016 units in November 2016, HMIL said in a statement.



Rakesh Srivastava, HMIL director (sales and marketing) said growth during the last month has been achieved due to the strong performance of next-gen Gen along with Grand i10, and"Due to the strong pull of festive demand on the strength of buoyant rural markets, we hope to build on this positive momentum with cumulative retail sales of 2,00,000 units for the period September to December 2017," Srivastava said.The company has also strengthened with the dispatch of 2,022 units of to the West Asia market, he added.