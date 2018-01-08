Videocon EyeConiq review: An affordable but impressive TV for D2H viewers

Home-grown electronics major recently launched the EyeConiq range, with the company’s indigenously developed video processing engine that promises improved colours and better noise handling. The range includes a 32-inch HD model and a 43-inch fullHD model – priced at Rs 28,990 and Rs 46,990, respectively.

Business Standard reviewed the 43-inch model to test the EyeConiq’s video processing engine capabilities, apart from the overall utility of the Here are our observations:

The LED TV offers a minimalistic design language, with limited borders around the screen. It is not the slimmest in its range but it is not too bulky, either. The relevant ports are placed on the lower back which seems to make them inaccessible, especially if the TV is mounted on the wall. However, there is no dearth of ports – the TV comes equipped with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, besides others.

As for its picture quality, the does make a difference to the overall LED screen render quality. However, the difference is not exceptional or huge when compared with Sony’s Triluminos Bravia-type engines.

The panel’s picture quality is satisfactory and the brightness and contrast levels are balanced with an option to tweak them using different modes. The sound quality is satisfactory, too, and there are different audio modes to select from for different genres.

The is best suited for homes where people rely on cable or direct-to-home connections for their entertainment. The lack of screen mirroring to wirelessly connect smartphones with the is somewhat of a let-down, especially for people who use online video services more than the fixed routine cable TV connections.