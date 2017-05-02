Company
Videocon launches VoLTE-enabled Krypton 22 smartphone for Rs 7,200

The device features IPS display, has 2GB of RAM and comes with "SOS-Be-Safe" and panic button

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Videocon Krypton 22
Videocon Krypton 22 Photo: YouTube

Domestic mobile manufacturer Videocon on Tuesday launched a new Krypton 22 smartphone in India at Rs 7,200.

The device, which comes with VoLTE and VoWiFi, also has 'IR Blaster' that can control televisions, set-top boxes, stereo sound systems, air conditioners and DVD players.

"Videocon's vision has been to come up with products that not just meet consumers' needs but exceed their expectations. With Krypton 22, we want to make sure that this new product delights our consumers in every way," Akshay Dhoot, Head of Technology and Innovation, Videocon, said in a statement.

The device features IPS display, has 2GB of RAM and comes with "SOS-Be-Safe" and panic button.

