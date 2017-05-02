Videocon launches VoLTE-enabled Krypton 22 smartphone for Rs 7,200

-
ALSO READNokia 3310 makes a comeback with 22 hours of battery life, dual sim Liberty Videocon General Insurance to tap bancassurance to boost growth Videocon asks banks to extend loan tenure Lava launches India's first 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone itel Mobile unveils 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone at Rs 7,550
-
Domestic mobile manufacturer Videocon on Tuesday launched a new Krypton 22 smartphone in India at Rs 7,200.
The device, which comes with VoLTE and VoWiFi, also has 'IR Blaster' that can control televisions, set-top boxes, stereo sound systems, air conditioners and DVD players.
"Videocon's vision has been to come up with products that not just meet consumers' needs but exceed their expectations. With Krypton 22, we want to make sure that this new product delights our consumers in every way," Akshay Dhoot, Head of Technology and Innovation, Videocon, said in a statement.
The device features IPS display, has 2GB of RAM and comes with "SOS-Be-Safe" and panic button.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU