After 2G verdict, Videocon Telecommunications slaps Rs 10,000-crore bill

Videocon Telecommunications, which lost its nationwide telecom licence in February 2012 following a Supreme Court (SC) order, will claim Rs 10,000 crore as compensation from the government. Armed with Thursday’s judgment of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, which gives a clean chit to former Telecom Minister A Raja and others, Videocon will approach the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal to strengthen its claim, which it first made in 2015. “The judgment has strengthened our case as we suffered for no fault of ours,” ...