Vijay Mallya's UB Engineering nears liquidation

The Vijay Mallya-led UB Engineering, the first case to be admitted under the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for financial restructuring, is on the verge of liquidation. The insolvency process has not yet begun, even as it nears the end of a 180-day moratorium. A committee of creditors, including IDBI and Axis Bank, had not approved the final resolution professional until a few days earlier. The case was admitted on January 19. Its six months will end in July. “Banks were not happy with the interim resolution professional appointed by the company,” sources ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?