Vikram Pawah new President for BMW Group India

The former Harley-Davidson India MD will take over from Frank Schloeder

Vikram Pawah, 45, has been appointed as the president of India, effective March 1, 2017. He will take over from Frank Schloeder, who will assume new position at headquarters in Germany.



Pawah brings 25 years of international experience both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. Previously, he has worked with Honda Cars in India and Australia. Most recently, he was the Managing Director of Harley-Davidson India.

Schloeder, acting President, India will return to Headquarters in Germany, where he will assume the position of Head of Business Steering - Luxury Class.



"India is a growing market with great potential for mobility products and services. With his broad experience in the automotive industry and his country specific know-how, Mr Pawah brings excellent preconditions to strengthen our position in the Indian market. We would like to thank Mr Schloeder for his remarkable accomplishments and wish him the best for his new role." said Hendrik von Kuenheim, Senior Vice-President, Asia Pacific and South Africa, in a statement.