VIP Industries Q1 net profit jumps 30% to Rs 41 cr

on Thursday reported a 30.38 per cent increase in its consolidated at Rs 40.98 crore for the first quarter to June.



in April-June of the previous year stood at Rs 31.43 crore, said in a filing.



during the quarter under review read Rs 406.57 crore as against Rs 374.46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, up8.57 per cent.rose to Rs 348.32 crore during the period, from Rs 328.34 crore in the year-ago period.The was trading 3.02 per cent up at Rs 184.05 on the