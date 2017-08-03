VIP Industries Q1 net profit jumps 30% to Rs 41 cr

VIP Industries on Thursday reported a 30.38 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 40.98 crore for the first quarter to June.
Net profit in April-June of the previous year stood at Rs 31.43 crore, VIP Industries said in a BSE filing.
Net sales during the quarter under review read Rs 406.57 crore as against Rs 374.46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, up
8.57 per cent.
Overall expenses rose to Rs 348.32 crore during the period, from Rs 328.34 crore in the year-ago period.
The stock was trading 3.02 per cent up at Rs 184.05 on the BSE.
