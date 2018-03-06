Virgin Atlantic Airways extends TCS partnership contract to another 5 years

Information technology giant (TCS) said that United Kingdom-based Airways has extended their strategic partnership to another five years in a regulatory filing. The did not give any financial details about the deal. The partnership began in 2004 as part of Virgin Atlantic's efforts to invest in improving operational efficiency and innovation. The extended partnership will include the integration of Airways with through a centre of excellence focusing on digital transformation, innovation, agile, assurance and development & operations. This will help build customer experience and real-time passenger service insights.

"We selected due to a strong global presence, deep expertise in IT infrastructure and transformation as well as recognition for outstanding customer satisfaction," said Don Langford, SVP technology at

" is committed to helping airlines seize opportunities in this new business 4.0 era to deliver superior customer experience through hyper-personalisation and innovation", said Siva Ganesan, global head, travel, transportation and hospitality business unit at

In 2015, had signed a multi-year contract with Airways to provide private cloud, infrastructure as a service and IT support services.