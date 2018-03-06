Virgin Atlantic Airways extends TCS partnership contract to another 5 years

-
Information technology giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said that United Kingdom-based Virgin Atlantic Airways has extended their strategic partnership to another five years in a regulatory filing. The companies did not give any financial details about the deal. The partnership began in 2004 as part of Virgin Atlantic's efforts to invest in improving operational efficiency and innovation.
The extended partnership will include the integration of Virgin Atlantic Airways with Virgin Holidays through a centre of excellence focusing on digital transformation, innovation, agile, assurance and development & operations. This will help Virgin Atlantic build customer experience and real-time passenger service insights."We selected TCS due to a strong global presence, deep expertise in IT infrastructure and transformation as well as recognition for outstanding customer satisfaction," said Don Langford, SVP technology at Virgin Atlantic. "TCS is committed to helping airlines seize opportunities in this new business 4.0 era to deliver superior customer experience through hyper-personalisation and innovation", said Siva Ganesan, global head, travel, transportation and hospitality business unit at TCS. In 2015, TCS had signed a multi-year contract with Virgin Atlantic Airways to provide private cloud, infrastructure as a service and IT support services.
