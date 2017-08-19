Vishal Sikka caught in the clash of cultures

For Vishal Sikka, this is not the first time he has fought a bitter but losing battle. At SAP, from where he resigned and came to Infosys, he was a victim of a power struggle between its German employees and US executives, of whom Sikka was a key member. According to Business Insider, Sikka was expecting to be pushed up as the co-CEO of the German company. He had the backing of SAP founder Hasso Plattner, who wanted the company to become more innovative and aggressive. But the SAP board, which had many European members, had other ideas. It decided on having one CEO in Bill McDermott. ...