Infosys board clears Rs 13,000-crore share buyback at Rs 1,150 apiece
Vishal Sikka logs out of Infosys: Exit explained in 60 seconds

August 18 saw a series of allegations and counter-allegations made by Sikka, Murthy and the board

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Infosys’ first non-founder chief executive Vishal Sikka on Friday resigned from his role as CEO and managing director after three years at the helm. His exit followed a  battle between the board and the founders for months. U B Pravin Rao was appointed the interim CEO & MD of the company.

The entire day saw a series of allegations and counter-allegations through leaked letters and public statements made by Sikka, co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, investors, proxy advisors and board members. While some compared the turn of events to a Blue Whale game, others argued the outcome was not unforeseen. 

Watch this video to know the full story in less than a minute


 

