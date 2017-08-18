Vishal Sikka's exit and return of the 'Founder's Syndrome'

This opinion piece, which first appeared on Business Standard on July 27, 2017, is being republished as Vishal Sikka's resignation as the CEO & MD of Infosys, citing 'continuous assault' by Murthy as the primary reason, has again brought the founder-executive tussle to the fore. N R Narayana Murthy never ceases to surprise — the latest was his comment that leaving Infosys in 2014 was the biggest regret of his life. This was a disappointing statement from a man who had in the past spoken endlessly about the need for India Inc to have truly independent boards and an ...