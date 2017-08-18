Vishal Sikka's exit as Infosys CEO leaves Twitterati shocked, displeased

on Friday resigned as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of global software major InfosysTechnology, leaving Twitterusers almost shocked.The board of the company accepted the resignation with immediate effect and appointed him as the executive vice-chairman. In the interim, Chief Operating Officer U B Pravin Rao has been appointed the CEO and MD.



In a filing to BSE, the company said, “Sikka reiterated his belief in the great potential of Infosys, but cited among his reasons for leaving a continuous stream of distractions and disruptions over the recent months and quarters, increasingly personal and negative as of late, as preventing management's ability to accelerate the Company's transformation.”





"Sikka will continue to focus on strategic initiatives, key customer the relationships and technology development. He will report to the Board," noted the statement.

Sikka has just completed three years as the chief executive of and he has been severely criticized by some shareholders over corporate governance.



Soon after the of Sikka's resignation broke, and became top trends on Twitter. People took to the microblogging site to express their surprise and displeasure. Among top names that reacted reacted were Mahinda & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra and Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.



Here’s how the created a buzz on Twitter:



Crises are like a furnace that forges more durable steel. Infy is iconic & will always have people cheering for it. I certainly will.. https://t.co/KYsTzDNIeK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2017



CEO Resigns, Shares Tumble By 6% https://t.co/uhnKsi8NzV — Anurag Batra (@anuragbatrayo) August 18, 2017

Wow, so #Infosys, a company I have always believed stood for what India could achieve, stumbles onto another crisis. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 18, 2017

Good time for Nikesh Arora and to form a startup. Both got screwed by old-timers refusing to let go. — Anupam Gupta (@b50) August 18, 2017

Finally Narayan Murthy can stop singing -

Vishal overcome. Vishal overcome. Vishal overcome someday. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 18, 2017

#Sad and #disillusioned by the to disregard to corporate governance standards set by leaders of India Inc, @TataCompanies and now @Infosys. — Anand Deshpande (@anandesh) August 18, 2017

introduce a new coin. and then demonetize it :) #infosys #?????? — Ajit Ranade (@ajit_ranade) August 18, 2017

So the much famed buy-back was only a sop to cushion the exit ? Sickening — n jayakumar (@jakesprime) August 18, 2017

"Vishal Sikka" Change in the most constant thing. When will be armchair executives of realize this — Decharashtidhiya (@Rashtidhiya) August 18, 2017

The 3 big questions on are :



#3 What is the notice period?



#2 How many job offer he has in hand?



# 1 What jump has he got? — Arun Purohit (@arunpurohit) August 18, 2017

All Narayana Murthy must do

is read all the Motivational Books

by his wife Sudha Murthy.



He needs Lessons on #Karma#Infosys Vishal Sikka — Raman (@being_delhite) August 18, 2017