Vishal Sikka's exit as Infosys CEO leaves Twitterati shocked, displeased

-
ALSO READDid Murthy 'threaten' Infosys? Board tears into founder's claims Infosys stock outperforms TCS, Wipro during Sikka's tenure Infosys tanks 13%, hits 52-week low as Vishal Sikka resigns Murthy's continuous assault led to Vishal Sikka's exit: Infosys board Personal attacks continue: Full text of Vishal Sikka's resignation letter
-
Crises are like a furnace that forges more durable steel. Infy is iconic & will always have people cheering for it. I certainly will.. https://t.co/KYsTzDNIeK— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2017
Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka Resigns, Shares Tumble By 6% https://t.co/uhnKsi8NzV— Anurag Batra (@anuragbatrayo) August 18, 2017
Wow, so #Infosys, a company I have always believed stood for what India could achieve, stumbles onto another crisis.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 18, 2017
Good time for Nikesh Arora and Vishal Sikka to form a startup. Both got screwed by old-timers refusing to let go.— Anupam Gupta (@b50) August 18, 2017
Woah ..Vishal Sikka @vsikka resigned from @infosys ?— Tinu Cherian Abraham (@tinucherian) August 18, 2017
Finally Narayan Murthy can stop singing -— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 18, 2017
Vishal overcome. Vishal overcome. Vishal overcome someday.
#Sad and #disillusioned by the to disregard to corporate governance standards set by leaders of India Inc, @TataCompanies and now @Infosys.— Anand Deshpande (@anandesh) August 18, 2017
introduce a new coin. and then demonetize it :) #infosys #??????— Ajit Ranade (@ajit_ranade) August 18, 2017
So the much famed Infosys buy-back was only a sop to cushion the Vishal Sikka exit ? Sickening— n jayakumar (@jakesprime) August 18, 2017
"Vishal Sikka" Change in the most constant thing. When will be armchair executives of Infosys realize this— Decharashtidhiya (@Rashtidhiya) August 18, 2017
The 3 big questions on Vishal Sikka are :— Arun Purohit (@arunpurohit) August 18, 2017
#3 What is the notice period?
#2 How many job offer he has in hand?
# 1 What jump has he got?
All Narayana Murthy must do— Raman (@being_delhite) August 18, 2017
is read all the Motivational Books
by his wife Sudha Murthy.
He needs Lessons on #Karma#Infosys Vishal Sikka
#NRN got what he wanted, not surprised at all, considering his continued campaign against Sikka. Shows much about Indian promoters #infosys— Samidha Sharma (@samidhas) August 18, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU