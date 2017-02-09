Company
Vishal Sikka tops salary pie

In 2015-16, Sikka as CEO took home Rs 48.73 crore as salary

Puneet Wadhwa & Deepak Korgaonkar 

At a time when the information technology (IT) sector is grappling with a tough business environment and headwinds related to Donald Trump's policies regarding the H1-B visa, the founders of Infosys have flagged concerns over transparency and corporate governance, besides questioning the compensation package of Vishal Sikka, its chief executive officer, and the severance package to former chief compliance officer David Kennedy. Appointed MD & CEO on August 1, 2014, Sikka took home Rs 4.56 crore as salary in FY15, the data show. In 2015-16, Sikka as CEO took home Rs 48.73 crore as salary (including, bonus and incentives), which is the highest among peers. This is a 969 per cent jump over his take home pay in the previous financial year. In comparison, N Chandrasekaran, TCS' former MD & CEO and Tata Sons’ next chairman, drew Rs 25.6 crore in FY16, including, perks and variable pay, the data show. 

At a time when the information technology (IT) sector is grappling with a tough business environment and headwinds related to Donald Trump's policies regarding the H1-B visa, the founders of Infosys have flagged concerns over transparency and corporate governance, besides questioning the compensation package of Vishal Sikka, its chief executive officer, and the severance package to former chief compliance officer David Kennedy. Appointed MD & CEO on August 1, 2014, Sikka took home Rs 4.56 crore as salary in FY15, the data show. In 2015-16, Sikka as CEO took home Rs 48.73 crore as salary (including, bonus and incentives), which is the highest among peers. This is a 969 per cent jump over his take home pay in the previous financial year. In comparison, N Chandrasekaran, TCS' former MD & CEO and Tata Sons’ next chairman, drew Rs 25.6 crore in FY16, including, perks and variable pay, the data show. 

