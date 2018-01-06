Vistara Airline to fly international to Gulf, SE Asia destinations soon

-
-
Vistara Airline plans to start its international operations with flights to the Gulf and the south-east Asian regions.
In the statement released by the airline, it stated that "We have not shared the name of any particular destination. However, our CEO Leslie Thng has confirmed that our international operations would start with short-haul destinations in the surrounding regions such as gulf and SE Asia".
According to media reports, Vistara will induct its 20th aircraft in March 2018. As per the civil aviations' new guidelines, 0/20 rule mandates an airline to have at least 20 aircraft in its fleet before being allowed to fly international.
Vistara plans to add its 21st and 22nd aircraft in May and June respectively. The entire fleet of 22 aircraft will comprise Airbus A320 planes -- 13 A320 ceo (current engine option) and nine A320 neo (new engine option) aircraft.
