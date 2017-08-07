Vistara announces 'Freedom to Fly' sale offer, fares start at Rs 799

Vistara, the Tata-SIA run joint venture airline, on Monday announced heavily discounted all-inclusive fares, starting as low as Rs 799 for class travel and Rs 2,099 for premium under a



The 48 hours only 'Freedom to Fly' sale offers customers all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 799 for class and Rs 2,099 for premium economy, said in a release today.



The booking of under the sale offer will be open from midnight today to 2359 hours of August 9 for a between August 23 this year and April 19 next year, it said.The latest discounted sale offer provides an opportunity to the passengers to plan their travel in advance to some of the popular domestic holiday destinations like Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar and Bhubaneswar, it said.The also offers such fares to like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, the release said.The lowest fare under this sale is available on the Srinagar-Jammu route, while for other routes are also available at highly discounted fares, said in the release.