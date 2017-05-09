Vistara dials British Airways for tie-up ahead of overseas launch

Vistara can go international once it has 20 planes. Currently it has 13 Airbus A320s aircraft and is set to order 100 planes including 50 wide-body Boeing 777X

aims to grow its commercial ties with as it prepares to launch overseas flights next year.

Enhanced co-operation will help in securing passengers and brand recognition in the United Kingdom which it hopes to connect as a part of its international network strategy. The tie up will enable (BA) to grow its share in Indian market.

Government regulations do not allow to operate international service until it has a minimum 20 aircraft in its fleet. At present the airline has 13 aircraft and according to consultancy it is set to order 100 planes including 50 wide body Boeing 777X.

Sources said that and BA are discussing code shares and frequent flyer programme co-operation. chief executive officer Phee Teik Yeoh is expected to meet the senior management of BA over the next few days to discuss the partnership.

A code share with BA will be Vistara's second such commercial agreement. already has a code share pact with Singapore Airlines, its co-promoter.

A code share is a form of commercial co-operation among airlines which allows them to sell tickets on each others networks while a frequent flyer programme co-operation enables loyalty club members to earn and burn miles on networks of two or more airlines.

" has a number of interline relationships with various airlines including British Airways, as well as code-share partnerships with Singapore Airlines and SilkAir. As a full service GDS-based airline, such relationships and partnerships are normal business. We currently have interline agreements with 15 international airlines and are working on several others. We have nothing more to share at this point," a spokesperson said.

"We do not comment on rumours and speculation," said.

"If and decide to enhance their partnership from an interline to codeshare, it will be a win win for both. A sizeable percent of capacity (18 per cent) is in premium economy & no airline other than provides premium economy service in India and thus it will help sell the same class of service on onward routes flown by Vistara," said aviation analyst Ameya Joshi.

would also get passenger feed for its premium cabins for its shorter routes beyond Delhi to Lucknow, Amritsar, Chandigarh, he said.

Also the partnership with BA which has a vast North America network would help carry connecting traffic over London. This will improve loads and yields on India-London route, sources said.

BA is an important member of one world one of three big airline alliances (other being Star Alliance and Sky Team). While Air India is part of Star Alliance and Jet Airways has close co-operation with Sky Team member airlines, one world has no member in India. "For one world the Indian map is blank and makes for a potential member. However Singapore Airlines is a Star Alliance member and would have to do the fine balance to what level it wants to deepen the relationship with British Airways," an aviation expert said.