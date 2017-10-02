Vistara, Jet Airways, SpiceJet look to maximise revenue per passenger

Even as airlines continue to use deep discounts and price as a bait to hook fliers, many are looking at ways in which they can induce some stickiness to the brand by offering a slew of conveniences and add-on experiences. And, of course, also thereby increase earnings per passenger. Two weeks ago Jet Airways announced that customers can pre-order duty free items from its website and collect them on board. Earlier this week AirAsia India partnered with Zoomcar giving discounts to passengers who hire self-drive cars from latter's website. Vistara recently launched priority check-in, ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?