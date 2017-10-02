Vistara, Jet Airways, SpiceJet look to maximise revenue per passenger

Even as airlines continue to use deep discounts and price as a bait to hook fliers, many are looking at ways in which they can induce some stickiness to the brand by offering a slew of conveniences and add-on experiences. And, of course, also thereby increase earnings per passenger. Two weeks ago Jet Airways announced that customers can pre-order duty free items from its website and collect them on board. Earlier this week AirAsia India partnered with Zoomcar giving discounts to passengers who hire self-drive cars from latter's website. Vistara recently launched priority check-in, ...