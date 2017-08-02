Vistara may order more than 100 wide-body aircraft

Full service carrier is likely to place a mega for soon. The which will come after fresh capital infusion from promoters may be for more than 100 aircraft. holds 51 per cent stake while owns the rest 49 per cent. As part of its plans, may advance its current A320 delivery schedule from June 2018 as it is negotiating with the lessor for early delivery.



According to sources who spoke to Business Standard, Roshan Joshi the airline’s senior vice president for flight operations wrote to employees that the airline is in the final stages of finalising the aircraft type and delivery date. “We are closely working with SQ (code for Singapore Airlines) and evaluating our delivery dates and aircraft type. We expect a big triple digit order, once finalised,” Joshi wrote. Aviation consultancy firm CAPA had earlier said that it expects the airline to opt for Boeing 777 type for its long haul operations. Spokesperson of the company did not respond to queries sent by the paper.





has announced the appointment of a new CEO last month. The airline recently received Rs 200 crore, its second tranche of funding from the promoter. With this, the total investment by the promoters stands at Rs 1, 200 crore. The promoters had originally committed Rs 600 crore funding while setting up the airline in 2013. After that, in a board meeting of in June last year, outgoing CEO Phee Teik Yeoh in his presentation to the board mentioned that the revised financial forecast required an incremental equity infusion of Rs 600 crore underlining the airline’s plans of becoming profitable by FY21.

According to the airline’s plans, initially, it will deploy the widebody aircraft between high-density domestic routes for training purpose. “We are eyeing markets in Europe, Asia and Australia but for initially four to six months, the wide bodies would be deployed on key domestic routes,” Joshi wrote. Jet Airways and Air India fly bigger aircraft like Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 between high-density metro routes.



Industry sources say that Vistara’s lessor for the 20 A320 aircraft have informed the airline that it has aircraft which can be delivered immediately as some of its clients have refused to take them. “The lessor has made a good offer for these aircraft at a very good leasing rate, the airline may advance their delivery schedule of the 20th aircraft,” the person said. The Delhi-based airline currently has 13 Airbus A320 aircraft in the fleet and it plans to take another seven (A320 Neo) planes by June 2018.



Further, the airline is negotiating with global majors like Lufthansa, Delta, United and British Airways for codeshare partnerships. Vistara’s outgoing CEO Phee Teik Yeoh and Chief Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor have met executives of the airlines recently. The airline has hired an auditor to secure the International Air Transport Association (IATA)’s IOSA certification, which would let it finalise commercial agreements with international airlines, IOSA stands for IATA Operational Safety Audit, a global industry standard. in FY17 registered a loss of Rs 400.90 crore while earning a revenue of Rs 714 crore.