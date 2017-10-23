Vistara's losses could become a headache for aviation industry

What is an ideal expected loss when starting out on a new venture? How long does one ready oneself to expect losses before the tide turns? Do businesses plan for losses of Rs 500 crore and above? How long are investors meant to cool their heels hoping for a whiff of change? These are some of the questions that are being asked in the context of a Rs 518-crore loss of the Tata Singapore Airlines venture Vistara in FY17, up from Rs 400 crore in FY16. Losses have been growing and industry experts say the way things are proceeding this year, FY18 could lead to an even more ...