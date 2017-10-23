Vistara's losses could become a headache for aviation industry

What is an ideal expected loss when starting out on a new venture? How long does one ready oneself to expect losses before the tide turns? Do businesses plan for losses of Rs 500 crore and above? How long are investors meant to cool their heels hoping for a whiff of change? These are some of the questions that are being asked in the context of a Rs 518-crore loss of the Tata Singapore Airlines venture Vistara in FY17, up from Rs 400 crore in FY16. Losses have been growing and industry experts say the way things are proceeding this year, FY18 could lead to an even more ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?