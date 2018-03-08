Vistara to start international flights from second half of 2018

-
ALSO READWill Vistara's global foray add to the loss-making carrier's burden? Soon, male cabin crew members on Vistara flights We are too small to bid for Air India: SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh Vistara's losses could become a headache for aviation industry Vistara plans to fly abroad from H2 of 2018, after inducting 20th aircraft
-
So all together, we will have 22 aircraft when we go international," Leslie Thng told reporters here. Speaking on the sidelines of the 'Wings India 2018' event, he said the likely destinations for international operations would be regional having duration of 3-5 hours, adding that the first flight would be to South East Asia. "Within 1-2 years of our international operations, we expect to start medium haul destinations. In my perspective, it (medium haul) is 5-9 hours. Of course, Vistara is interested to go long haul... So long haul India to USA is something which we are interested in but we will do it at the right time," the Vistara chief said. He also emphasised that at this moment, the airline does not have a fixed time-line for flying long-haul flights. While noting that Vistara does not have any intention to join any alliance at the moment, Leslie Thng said the airline is working on having bilateral relationship with other carriers. "We are definitely working very hard get more codeshares," he added.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU