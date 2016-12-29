Vitamins drive drug launches

are increasing their focus on the over-the-counter (OTC) segment and the last 24 months have seen 648 new initiatives in and nutritional supplements among the 6,828 new drug launches.



were followed closely by anti-infectives (520) and pain relievers (465), according to the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).

Hari Natarajan, vice-president, business intelligence, India and global audit, Pharmasofttech AWACS, said the share of new initiatives as a growth driver for the Indian pharmaceutical market had declined from 4.5% five years ago to 3.1% now.

New initiatives contributed Rs 615 crore to the overall market of Rs 9,231 crore. These outdid new initiatives in anti-diabetics (Rs 611 crore), cardiology (Rs 233 crore), gastroenterology (Rs 220 crore), respiratory (Rs 194 crore), pain (Rs 211 crore), neurology (Rs 232 crore), dermatology (Rs 307 crore) and gynaecology (Rs 220 crore).

D G Shah, secretary-general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, said with price caps posing uncertainties for pharmaceutical companies, many were turning their focus on the market, and were a key component.

Pure-play prescriptions player has started focusing on the segment and recently made some pilot launches. "This is the first serious foray by the company into the market. The portfolio will be made up of proprietary products," Lupin’s Managing Director Nilesh Gupta had said during the company's September quarter results announcement.

Earlier this year, launched Becosules Women, a multivitamin enriched with Vitamin B along with other essential vitamins.

"The vitamin segment is growing at 11.8%. has extended the Becosules franchise," a spokesperson said.

Becosules are the leader in the mineral and supplements category, with a 51% market share in the B-complex segment.

Glenmark earlier this month said it planned to increase the business through a focus on existing brands like Vwash and Candid Powder and new launches.

Consumption of and dietary supplements grew 13% in 2016. "The growth in the segment has come also because of increased adoption of among urban consumers to improve immunity and complement lifestyles," said an analyst.

According to Euromonitor, the segment is likely to grow at 3.6% annually between 2017 and 2021. Amway is the market leader in this segment with a 33.8% market share, followed by at 16.8%. The data does not include Amway's sales.