Vitamins drive drug launches

Drug companies
are increasing their focus on the over-the-counter (OTC) segment and the last 24 months have seen 648 new initiatives in vitamins
and nutritional supplements among the 6,828 new drug launches.
Vitamins
were followed closely by anti-infectives (520) and pain relievers (465), according to the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).
Hari Natarajan, vice-president, business intelligence, India and global audit, AIOCD
Pharmasofttech AWACS, said the share of new initiatives as a growth driver for the Indian pharmaceutical market had declined from 4.5% five years ago to 3.1% now.
New initiatives contributed Rs 615 crore to the overall vitamins
market of Rs 9,231 crore. These outdid new initiatives in anti-diabetics (Rs 611 crore), cardiology (Rs 233 crore), gastroenterology (Rs 220 crore), respiratory (Rs 194 crore), pain (Rs 211 crore), neurology (Rs 232 crore), dermatology (Rs 307 crore) and gynaecology (Rs 220 crore).
D G Shah, secretary-general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, said with price caps posing uncertainties for pharmaceutical companies, many were turning their focus on the OTC
market, and vitamins
were a key component.
Pure-play prescriptions player Lupin
has started focusing on the OTC
segment and recently made some pilot launches. "This is the first serious foray by the company into the OTC
market. The OTC
portfolio will be made up of proprietary products," Lupin’s Managing Director Nilesh Gupta had said during the company's September quarter results announcement.
Earlier this year, Pfizer
launched Becosules Women, a multivitamin enriched with Vitamin B along with other essential vitamins.
"The vitamin segment is growing at 11.8%. Pfizer
has extended the Becosules franchise," a Pfizer
spokesperson said.
Becosules are the leader in the vitamins
mineral and supplements category, with a 51% market share in the B-complex segment.
Glenmark earlier this month said it planned to increase the OTC
business through a focus on existing brands like Vwash and Candid Powder and new launches.
Consumption of vitamins
and dietary supplements grew 13% in 2016. "The growth in the vitamins
segment has come also because of increased adoption of vitamins
among urban consumers to improve immunity and complement lifestyles," said an analyst.
According to Euromonitor, the vitamins
segment is likely to grow at 3.6% annually between 2017 and 2021. Amway is the market leader in this segment with a 33.8% market share, followed by Pfizer
at 16.8%. The AIOCD
data does not include Amway's sales.
